Exelixis, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelixis in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

EXEL stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,324 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

