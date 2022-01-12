Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

MMC stock opened at $166.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.24 and a 200-day moving average of $158.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

