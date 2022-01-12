Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $151,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.54.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $469.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.31 and a 200-day moving average of $435.22. The company has a market capitalization of $442.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.