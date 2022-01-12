Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $123,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 52.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,586 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,545 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,166 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

