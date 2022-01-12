Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after acquiring an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $134.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

