Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 41,213 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 52,198 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,868,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter.

BATS BBJP opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.38.

