Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.36

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.36 and last traded at $57.55, with a volume of 6519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Everbridge from $125.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,453,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Everbridge by 50.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Everbridge by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 76.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Everbridge by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Everbridge by 29.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after purchasing an additional 191,692 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

