Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evans Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $41.15 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $224.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $139,083.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

