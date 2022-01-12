European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Down to $28.70

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.70, but opened at $28.12. European Wax Center shares last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 1,796 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EWCZ shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other European Wax Center news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000.

About European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

