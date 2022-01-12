Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.34

Shares of Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,069,982 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of £7.93 million and a P/E ratio of -14.00.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and Ireland. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.