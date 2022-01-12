Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ERFSF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eurofins Scientific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $108.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $84.80 and a 1-year high of $151.96.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

