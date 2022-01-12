EtherGem (EGEM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $206.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last week, EtherGem has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $251,078.93 and $206.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00062824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006053 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

