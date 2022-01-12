Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $267.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

