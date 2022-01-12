Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $1.80 Million in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 172,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after buying an additional 60,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 181,890 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 210,615 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 370,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 81,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 185,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $401.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.07.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.11). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

