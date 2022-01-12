Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 2,700 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,081.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,068.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $865.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.94.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

