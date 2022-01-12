Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 48,925 Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,604,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,887,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,175,000 after acquiring an additional 721,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,285,000 after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 82.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 294,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHE. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $928.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.75%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

