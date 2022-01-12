Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Essent Group stock opened at $49.29 on Monday. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.