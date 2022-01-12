Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Northland Securities

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.09.

ESPR stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $121.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

