Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.12. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC)

Escalon Medical Corp. specializes in the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of ophthalmic diagnostic imaging and surgical products. Its specializes in A-Scans, B-Scans, UBM, Pachymeters, Color or Flourescein Angiography Digital Imaging Systems, Ispan Intraocular Gases, Surgical Packs, Viscous Fluid Transfer Systems, and AXIS Image Management.

