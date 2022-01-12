Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets to C$29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 75.97% from the company’s previous close.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.75.

TSE ERO traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.77. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$16.43 and a 1-year high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

