Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Redwood Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Redwood Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

