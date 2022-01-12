Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Expedia Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni anticipates that the online travel company will post earnings of $7.72 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.43.

Shares of EXPE opened at $182.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $191.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.30.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 592.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 65,801 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 56,296 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,891 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $83,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 598 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,781 shares of company stock valued at $30,004,813. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

