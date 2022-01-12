Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $42.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Equitable traded as high as $36.11 and last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 7181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.42.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,144 shares of company stock worth $2,019,038 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Equitable Company Profile (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

