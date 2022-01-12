Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.30

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 68383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQNR. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

