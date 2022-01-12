EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,158 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $684,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $102.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.