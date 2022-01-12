Enterprise Associates 14 New Sells 14,600 Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $30,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 1,751 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $3,502.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 8,200 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $18,450.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 44,665 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $104,516.10.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 15,196 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $34,950.80.

On Monday, December 27th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $66,915.42.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,652.88.

On Monday, December 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $192,377.98.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $65,702.76.

On Monday, December 13th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $49,527.83.

On Thursday, December 9th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 5,666 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $16,714.70.

Shares of IMRA opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. IMARA Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMARA by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IMARA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

