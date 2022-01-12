Entergy (NYSE:ETR) & Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Head to Head Review

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Entergy and Enel Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 11.11% 11.08% 2.11% Enel Chile N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Entergy and Enel Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 1 3 4 0 2.38 Enel Chile 0 0 2 0 3.00

Entergy currently has a consensus target price of $115.29, indicating a potential upside of 6.02%. Enel Chile has a consensus target price of $3.74, indicating a potential upside of 93.78%. Given Enel Chile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enel Chile is more favorable than Entergy.

Dividends

Entergy pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Entergy pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entergy has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Entergy has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Chile has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entergy and Enel Chile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $10.11 billion 2.16 $1.41 billion $6.19 17.57 Enel Chile $3.36 billion 0.79 -$66.12 million N/A N/A

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Chile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of Entergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Enel Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Entergy beats Enel Chile on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment owns, operates, and decommissions nuclear power plants; and sells electric power. The company was founded by Harvey Couch on November 13, 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies. The Transmission segment comprises electricity lines and substations with a voltage or tension higher than 23kV that are connected from generators production points to the centers of consumption or distribution. The Distribution segment provides electricity to end customers using electricity infrastructure lower than 23 kV. The firm transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, government, and toll customers. The company was founded on April 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

