EnterCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30,399.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $118,649.63 and $30,399.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00062575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006201 BTC.

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

