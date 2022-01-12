Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.57 Per Share

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Entegris in a research note issued on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.57 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ENTG. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $135.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.34.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $2,404,370.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,628. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.