Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,370 ($32.17) to GBX 2,400 ($32.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.29) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,165 ($29.39) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,149.11 ($29.17).

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,731.50 ($23.50) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 1,137.50 ($15.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500 ($33.94). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,764.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93.

In related news, insider Stella David bought 3,652 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($27.87) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($101,772.17). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.57), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($357,485.77).

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.