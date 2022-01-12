Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA) Insider Purchases A$18,320.00 in Stock

Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 80,000 shares of Ensurance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,320.00 ($13,179.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,759.94, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17.

About Ensurance

Ensurance Limited engages in the underwriting and sale of insurance products in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company provides contractors-all risk, contractors-plant and equipment, home build, combined liability, contractors assist, engineering inspection and insurance, construction, cyber, and terrorism and sabotage insurance products.

