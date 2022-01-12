Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €18.20 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €18.20 ($20.68) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.89) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.34) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.13 ($18.33).

Get Engie alerts:

ENGI stock opened at €13.54 ($15.38) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €12.99 and its 200 day moving average is €12.20. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($13.82) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.23).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.