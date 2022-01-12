Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.64

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.64 and traded as low as $3.96. Eltek shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 8,620 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of -2.46.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

