Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Update

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ELKEF opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Elkem ASA has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Get Elkem ASA alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elkem ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.