Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $254.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.54. The company has a market cap of $243.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $177.44 and a 1 year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.