Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.13 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $33.13 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00062215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00080309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.50 or 0.07667996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,715.25 or 0.99927857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00069210 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.