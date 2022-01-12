Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.04

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 5133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELMS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 27.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

