Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Barclays

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s previous close.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.25.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC stock opened at $114.10 on Wednesday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.89 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.28.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,503 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,126. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,758,000 after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Elastic by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,721,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,376,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Elastic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after acquiring an additional 128,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.