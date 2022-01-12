Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Plans $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE:ELAT opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

