Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,381,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,022 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $156,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,901 shares of company stock valued at $20,007,114. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $121.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.52 and a 200-day moving average of $115.62. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.