EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.75

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.75 and last traded at $51.17, with a volume of 50224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EDPFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

