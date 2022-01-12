Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EPC. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of EPC traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $48.54. 416,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

