EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $345,292.47 and $102.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,655.38 or 1.00073255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00094517 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00032056 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00033463 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.49 or 0.00794125 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars.

