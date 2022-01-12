eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,306 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in eBay by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In other eBay news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,199,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,757 shares of company stock worth $6,171,804. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.19. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.