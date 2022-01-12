Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.10.

NYSE:DEA opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 353.35%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,392,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after acquiring an additional 72,995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,519 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 493,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,581,000 after acquiring an additional 71,217 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

