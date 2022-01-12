Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will report earnings of $5.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54,800%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $12.87 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $17.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

NASDAQ EGLE traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.88. 226,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,006. The company has a market cap of $623.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.44%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

