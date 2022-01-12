E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) is Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the quarter. E2open Parent accounts for about 3.9% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of E2open Parent worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter worth $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $124,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman purchased 6,280 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas purchased 20,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $237,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 70,280 shares of company stock valued at $801,646. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

ETWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

ETWO stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 50,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.