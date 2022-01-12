E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

SSP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.90. E.W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $555.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that E.W. Scripps will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $197,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $114,194.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

