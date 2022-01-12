Dynamite (DYNMT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $77,298.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 59.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamite has a market cap of $54,723.94 and approximately $77,298.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,501 coins and its circulating supply is 395,894 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

