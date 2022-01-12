Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $38.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Duck Creek Technologies traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 25731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 66,970 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 184,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,889,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.88 and a beta of -1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

